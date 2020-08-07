Do you want to participate in community science and enjoy the outdoors this summer?

A self-guided Bioblitz at Morton Outcrops Scientific and Natural Area (SNA) is a perfect opportunity. The event is being offered through Aug. 19.

The public is encouraged to head over to the Morton Outcrops SNA anytime that works to make some iNaturalist observations or help identify observations from home in an effort to enhance the species list.

The SNA is located in Morton, on the northeast corner of US Highway 71 and Minnesota Highway 19.

This self-guided event allows individuals and household groups to get outside and contribute to community science while practicing safe social distancing.

To participate, sign up on iNaturalist by joining the Morton Outcrops SNA Self-guided Bioblitz 2020 project and check the project journal postings for event updates, guidelines and tips, before visiting the site.

Results will be shared with participants, and verified research grade plant observations will be added to the plant lists on the Web page.

During your visit, please wear sturdy footwear, long pants and be prepared to navigate rough and overgrown terrain.

This site does not have official trails.

For more information, contact Kari Wallin, SNA volunteer outreach specialist, at (651) 259-5165 or by e-mail at kari.wallin@state.mn.us, or visit the Minnesota DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

- Image courtesy of the Minnesota DNR Web site