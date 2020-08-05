Elwood Moseng, 75, died at his home in Baxter Township on March 19, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Baxter with the Rev. Matt Danielson officiating.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, August 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Masks and social distancing are required.

Elwood Arlo Moseng was born in Montevideo, Aug. 7, 1944, to Henry and Josie (Morseth) Moseng. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Baxter and graduated from Montevideo High School in 1962. He served in Vietnam in the 3rd Brigade 82nd Airborne from 1968 until 1969. After his discharge, he continued farming. Elwood was united in marriage to Carrie French on August 25, 1974, in Marshall. Together they raised three children, Craig, Amber, and Keith. He started driving gravel truck for Crosby's in the late 1980s. Elwood met Betty Burgess in 1987 and they were together until her death in 2019. They enjoyed antiquing, going to auctions, and playing Skip-Bo, dice and marbles for hours at a time. Grandchildren and their many activities were very important to them. Elwood also enjoyed family and class reunions.

He is survived by his children, Craig (and Sarah) Moseng, of West Fargo, N.D., Amber (and Tim) Stanle, of Abilene, Kanas, and Keith Moseng of Clarkfield; six grandchildren, Andrew, Hannah, and Ainsley Moseng, Josie and Morgen Stanley, and Gavin Moseng; sister, Beverly Anderson, of Dawson; Betty's children, Greg (and Nancy) Burgess, of Montevideo, Jeff (Cindy) Burgess, of Starbuck, and JoAnn (and Gene) Steinbach, of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Nichelle (and Ryan) Quigley, Stacy (and Rob) Craig, Cassie (and Adam) Blair, Seth (and Kayla) Burgess, Isaac Burgess, Veronica (and Manny) Arias, Aaron (and Stacey) Steinbach, Dustin Steinbach, and Jon (and Angie) Steinbach; and a host of extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his special friend and partner, Betty Burgess; a stillborn daughter; a brother, Harlan (and Carol) Moseng; and brother-in-law, Arden Anderson.

Memorials can be given in Memory of Elwood to the Baxter Church or the future VA Home in Montevideo.

Arrangements are with Anderson-Tebeest Funeral Home of Montevideo.