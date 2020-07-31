Karen Louise (Reed) Johnson, RDH 75, of Plymouth, loving and devoted mother, grandmother, wife, and friend to all whose lives she touched passed peacefully on July 20, 2020 at home with her husband and daughters by her bedside after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born March 23, 1945 in Minneapolis she graduated from the U of MN as a dental hygienist. During her career, she worked for the MN Dept. of Health and private practice. She married her loving husband, Dr. Richard Leif Johnson December 1965 and spent 55 years building a wonderful life together.

Karen loved her beautiful family and was proud of their precious babies and grandchildren. Exceptionally talented, she was an accomplished classical pianist, past

choir director at the Granite Falls United Church of Christ, photographer, bird watcher, painter, avid reader, and created beautiful handiwork. She was an Eastern Star member, Past President of the St. Croix Yacht Club Auxiliary, Girl Scout leader, and member of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church. She had an affection for all animals great and small especially her faithful dogs.

With a love of adventure and appreciation for nature, she and Richard along with their family traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe and cruised the rivers of Minnesota in their boat. Karen was especially fond of the New Forest area in England. It was the memories of times spent in Exbury gardens that comforted her during her illness.

Karen is proceeded in death by her parents, Arnold and Phyllis Reed. Survived by her cherished husband, Richard Leif Johnson; daughters, Karie Johnson and Babs (Colin) Martin; grandchildren, Graham, Anna, and Maddy; nephews, Tory (Paula), Blake, and Blaine.

A private interment will take place at the Lakewood Cemetery Mausoleum in Minneapolis. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Please see the Star Tribune online obituary for additional photos and guestbook.