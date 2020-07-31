Details for mask distribution in other Polk County towns coming together as well.

The Crookston Area Chamber will have mask distribution outside of the Chamber office on Monday, August 3, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, August 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Businesses will receive a designated amount as this is a one-time shipment for all of Polk County. Masks are to be available for your patrons who do not have a mask to wear in your business. You will be asked to fill out a distribution tracking form.

For businesses outside of Crookston, see the list below for distribution next week.

EGF – Chamber office will notify you of distribution plan

Fisher - Liz Barrett will deliver

Fertile – Lisa Liden – City Hall office for pick up

Fosston – Cassie Heide– City Hall office for pick up

McIntosh – Neil’s Quality Meats for pick up

Mentor – Charity Brault will deliver to all businesses on Wednesday, August 5th

Climax – First Community Credit Union for pick up

Beltrami – West Central for pick up

Winger, Gully, Lengby TBD