Esther Saue, 87, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Care Center.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Boyd, with Rev. Lori Wold officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be no visitation with the family prior to the service at the church.

Esther Arlene Robinson Saue was born June 3, 1932, in Knapp, Wis., to Alva and Dorothea (Marholz) Robinson. Esther married Orville Saue in July of 1948, and they later divorced. She was a great cook and baker and worked at several restaurants. She was well known for her donuts. They were in high demand even up to the time she went into assisted living!

Esther is survived by her seven children — daughters, Lucy Dack, of Clinton, Wis., Jan (and Dallas) Larson, of Cannon Falls, Betty (and Dale) Robinson, of Boyd, Emmie Callaway, of Montevideo, Terry Haueisen, of Boyd, Julie (and Kevin) Warner, of Minneapolis; son, Kevin (and Wilsa) Saue, Kamuela, Hawaii; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (and Harry) Meyer, of Lennox, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Chad Luitjens; brother, Gordon Robinson; sisters, Grace Erickso and Betty Naten; sons-in-law, Ernie Dack, and Rick Callaway; and special friend, John Schmitt.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church of Boyd or Hospice program at Johnson Memorial Health Services are preferred.

Arrangements are with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson.