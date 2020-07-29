A group of Morgan area individuals who are involved with Relay For Life recently got together to come up with an idea to keep Relay For Life in the eye of the public.

As a result, an event is being held this coming Friday (July 31) at the Broken Spoke in the City of Morgan with the celebration starting at 4:30 p.m.

“We all are so passionate about Relay that we didn’t want it forgotten. You know how that goes. If you stop doing it the people will stop coming. We are hoping by painting our town purple that will help keep Relay alive and encourage more people to get involved. I don’t know one person that has not been affected by cancer,” explained Christie Rudenick, Relay For Life team member, who is helping coordinate the July 31 event.

According to Rudenick, the public will have the chance to support Relay For Life in Morgan.

Collection cans have been placed at businesses in town. The option for people to donate $10 to purchase a luminaries to honor their loved one(s) who have had or have cancer can be done by filling out a card and putting the card and money into the can.

Purchasing a luminaries can also be done at F&M Bank in Morgan – talk to Sheri Madsen.

Rudenick added one last option would be to purchase luminaries at the Broken Spoke July 31 out on the patio.

Luminaries will be displayed on Main Street Friday.

The Morgan Relay For Life team will be at the Broken Spoke Patio Friday. The Broken Spoke will be serving Relay themed “purple drink” specials, and the Relay team will be serving slices of pizza starting at 4:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to Relay For Life.

There will be extra outdoor seating that evening to allow for ample social distancing.

Rudenick expressed appreciation for Tim Kerkhoff and his staff at the Broken Spoke.

“They have been great to work with and are so willing to do anything they can to help us make this event a success,” she added.

Everyone is invited to visit Morgan this Friday (July 31) to take part in the fight against cancer through the support of Redwood County Relay For Life.