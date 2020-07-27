This year, St. James Middle/High School is introducing a new Cultural Liaison position in an effort to strengthen ties between the school, and the various Hispanic/LatinX cultures in the St. James area.

Jose Galdamez was recently hired to fill the new position.

"I felt like I was a good fit because I can relate to non-English speaking students and help teachers, families, and students," said Galdamez.

Galdamez's post will be key in strengthening the bonds between non-English speaking families and the school. Galdamez's role calls for him to be a "key interpreter for IEP meetings and parent meetings and serves as the main translator of school information at the MSHS," per the job description by St. James Public Schools.

"I think it's important to have this position because we're in a country that's a melting pot," said Galdamez. "We have people from Central America— and other places in the world— that come together in St. James."

Galdamez will also work closely with office staff, teachers, parents/guardians in regards to student participation in and out of school, improving academic performance and achievement.

An addition, Galdamez will be making house visits in an effort to build and develop relations and "positive family attitudes towards academic success, attendance in school, and student development," per the job description.

"I want to get to know the students and make students feel like they're welcome here in St. James and to have another approach when coming to this country," said Galdamez. "I want to make them feel comfortable. Smile for them, be approachable, responsible, and be there for the students and staff."

These tasks will hopefully to lead to on-time graduations for students, and promote careers and the option of college for students.

"It is human nature for people to feel skeptical about what they can't understand or in systems that are not familiar," said St. James Middle/High School Principal Karla Beck. "We have new students from various backgrounds and countries. Having Mr. Galdamez to help build that bridge of trust will be significant for new families and for the school."

Galdamez also adds that he hopes he can be a family figure for students while they are at school and away from home.