Care and Share of Crookston has been awarded a grant of $5,000 from the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph. This money is to be used for COVID-19 related expenses.

The grant given to Care and Share is one of many awarded to non-profit agencies in the communities where the Sisters reside.

Area agencies receiving awards were nominated by one or more of the Sisters and Associates, and represent the Congregation’s desire to continue its mission to the “dear neighbor” as it did formerly through its education and healthcare institutions.

Sister Pat Murphy along with Associates Gaye Wick, Mary Normandin and Carol Romance initiated visits with local organizations.

“The Care and Share wishes to express its deepest gratitude for this generous gift, and is happy to be a ‘dear neighbor’ of the Congregation of St. Joseph. The additional costs associated with COVID-19 have been many, and this money will be put to good use,” the Care and Share said in a statement.