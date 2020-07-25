Last week crews were in town starting to do some paving on streets where underground utility work has been completed.

As some of you may have noticed, last week crews were in town starting to do some paving on streets where underground utility work has been completed. By the end of this week almost all of the underground utility work, as well as concrete work, will be completed on the streets in the south part of town. Crews will continue final grading and preparing the remaining reconstruct streets for paving.

Underground utility crews have finished up on North Street and 3rd Avenue NE and have moved on to the two frontage roads along Highway 4 North. On the two streets watermain work has been completed and they have begun working on the sanitary sewer main. When the sewer main has been installed and all bacteria and pressure tests have passed, they will reconnect water services. After they complete this they will move on to 4th Avenue NW and Current Street to begin utility work in this area. When they are out of this area a crew from MR Paving will move in and begin subgrade work and preparing for concrete curb, gutter and sidewalk. Another crew with MR Paving has begun doing subgrade work on 6th Avenue NE, then they will do final grading and prepare it for paving.

Moving on to the 12th Avenue NE and St. Mary’s Street project, last week an underground utility crew from MR Paving moved in and began sanitary sewer main work on what will be an extension of Elm Street NE. When they are finished with this work they will go back and begin installing watermain on the same street. Within the next week or two, a crew from Mathiowetz Construction will move in and begin digging the storm water holding pond. Also, hopefully within the next couple weeks, the railroad will move in and begin constructing the new railroad crossing on 12th Avenue.

I would like to thank everyone for your patience and understanding during this construction season. I realize that there may be some inconveniences throughout these projects. I would also like to thank each and every one of the construction crews that have been working so hard to get these projects completed in a safe and timely matter. There were a couple days last week when there were 10 different crews working on various parts of the projects.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns feel free to contact me at 794-4371.