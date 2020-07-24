The St. James City Council presented Peg Lewis with the Good Neighbor Award after more than ten years of outstanding member volunteerism at the Watonwan County Humane Society.

"She said once she got past ten years, she quit counting," said Mayor Gary Sturm. "Thank you for your multi-years of service, enjoy your retirement, although you'll have plenty to do at the farm. So, on behalf of the council and myself, the St. James community, and the county for which she has spent so many years graciously volunteering, thank you very much."

"Thank you all," said Lewis after receiving her plaque. "I think what a lot of people don't realize is we're all volunteers. Nobody gets paid, we're all volunteers, 8 to 10, every day of the year, you're welcomed to come and help, two hours a day. Thank you very much."

Also awarded, St. James will receive $34,241.10 after applying for CARES funds and obtaining approval from the council.

Watonwan County, St. James and Madelia formed a Joint Small Business Relief Grant Program and will distribute funds within the respected communities. The Watonwan County Revolving Loan Fund Committee will administrate the relief fund with the Open to Business program, which currently provides capital for businesses throughout the county.

City Manager Amanda Glass provided the proposed contribution break-down: $34,242.10 (10%) for St. James, $17,343.30 (10%) for Madelia, and $325,000 (25%) for Watonwan County. St. James can request more funds from the county at a later date if the number of applicants exceeds the projected businesses participating.

The council additionally approved two first reads of ordinances after the St. James City Planning Commission met on July 13 and held a public meeting. The first ordinance amended land use regulations (zoning), an effort to define accessory buildings better. The second ordinance adopted the most current edition of the MN state building code.

The council furthermore sent their get-well wishes to Paul and Sue Harris, who were in a car accident last week.

"Our thoughts are with Paul and Sue that they're getting better, and he reassured that he was, so greetings to Paul and Sue Harris," said Mayor Sturm.

Other approved items:

–The 2019 City of St. James Audit with no red flags and consistent fund balances.

–For the Wastewater Department, Upgrade SCADA computer hardware/software by Automatic Systems for $33,968. The department budgeted $20,000 and will pull the remaining balance from a fund with a surplus, balancing at $24,206 as of June 30, 2020.

–For the Street Department, seal coating bid from Pearson Bros., Inc. for $111,927.80. The department has budgeted $130,000 for the project and has scheduled its completion for late August or early September.

–A financial gift of $500 from VFW Post 1914 for the Fire Department to purchase equipment.

The next St. James City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, at 6:00 p.m.