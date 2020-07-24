Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision was made not to officially hold the annual Catfish Days community celebration in Franklin.

That does not mean all of the activities have been cancelled. (Clarification: The fishing contest is being held. Those interested may register online at: https://www.catfishderbydays.com/ or in person at the Franklin Depot, Longbranch Saloon, or the bait shop in North Redwood.

This coming Friday night (July 24) the Franklin Civic Club is hosting the annual Miss Franklin pageant. It is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at the community center, but, because of coronavirus, only 50 people may attend.

The candidates for the 2020 Miss Franklin pageant are: Ashley Mitlying, Nicole Mitlying, Emma Bucholz, Emma Sullivan, Tiffany Robertson and Megan Sandgren.

Ashley Mitlying is the daughter of Linda Robben. In her spare time she enjoys dancing, watching TV and TikTok. She is currently employed in housekeeping at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel. Her plans after school are to continue working.

Nicole Mitlying is the daughter of Linda Robben. In her spare time she enjoys dancing, playing basketball and hanging out with her friends. She is currently employed at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel in housekeeping. She plans to continue working after high school.

Emma Bucholz is the daughter of Bill and Lori Bucholz. In her spare time, she enjoys acting, baking and playing with her nephews. As a student she is involved in theater, and when she is not in school she does babysitting. After high school, she plans to do a church mission and go to college.

Emma Sullivan is the daughter of Patrick and Jolynn Sullivan. As a student, she is involved in cross country, basketball, choir and FFA. She is also involved in 4-H, is a server at her church and helps at youth basketball tournaments. In her spare time, Sullivan enjoys singing, drawing, spending time with family and friends, doing water activities, playing the ukulele, running and going fishing with her brother. She also mows the church cemetery and helps around the family’s farm. After high school, she plans to go to college.

Tiffany Robertson is the daughter of Josh and Deb Robertson. In school, she is involved in volleyball, dance and Knowledge Bowl. Outside of school, Robertson enjoys sports, music, camping, photography, star gazing and hanging out with friends. Robertson works as a guest room attendant at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel, and she plans to study photography and interior design after she finishes high school.

Megan Sandgren is the daughter of Tim and Angela Sandgren. As a student, Sandgren is involved in volleyball, basketball, track and is a member of the student athlete leadership team. In her spare time, she enjoys playing sports, playing piano, hanging out with friends and family, watching movies, fishing, listening to music, traveling, reading, doing puzzles and being outdoors. She also serves as a lifeguard at the Fairfax pool. After high school, she plans to go to college to study something in the medical field.

Those attending the pageant are encouraged to follow current health and safety guidelines.