When Cameron Miner was in the first grade he joined an organization that would play an important role in who he is today – more than a decade later.

Known as the Boy Scouts, the organization not only provided an avenue through which he could develop a variety of specialized skills, he was also able to learn to be a leader and planner.

As he honed those skills, Miner also moved toward elite status within the Scouts, and at the end of June he officially was added to the list of those who have achieved the highest rank one can earn.

Miner is an Eagle Scout.

“For me becoming an Eagle Scout is a way to show how much you appreciate the world,” explained Miner, adding the process to become an Eagle Scout is very long, challenging and time consuming.

To become an Eagle Scout, youth like Miner have to accomplish a certain number of tasks. Among them is earning a certain number of badges – at least 21 of them.

“I have gotten 36 merit badges total,” added Miner.

For the member of Boy Scout Troop 42 in Redwood Falls, the hardest merit badge to earn was personal fitness.

“I’m not very athletic, but I always try to be,” he explained.

Miner indicated it was when he heard that his dad had earned the rank of Eagle Scout that he decided he wanted to earn it, too.

For his Eagle Scout project Miner made some updates at the Belview cemetery. That included painting the white crosses used for Memorial Day, putting up a new American flag and pole and adding landscaping around the flag pole.

Miner said he wanted to do something for veterans. Whenever he see someone he recognizes as a veteran, Miner will go up to them, shake their hand and say “thank you” to them for their service.

Miner has had a few roles in Scouting including being den chief, which involves teaching the younger members about safety and other helpful tips.

“To be honest my favorite part of Scouting is the sense of adventure it gives,” he added.

Miner said it was his parents who encouraged him to continue in the Scouts.

“I am going to try and stay a part of Scouting for as long as I can even though I’m going to be an adult,” Miner explained, adding he feels like he has accomplished everything he wanted to do in Scouting.

Yet, he realizes there are things he can still learn, too.

Miner wanted to offer words of thanks to all of his Scout leaders who taught him, his fellow scouts who helped him to be a better person and his family for supporting him.