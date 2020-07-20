Another community partner agency submits article on IMPACT Grant.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

The Crookston United Way provide support to the comprehensive Youth Development Programs for youth kindergarten through high school which now includes girls. Last year, the Boy Scouts of America, operating out of Polk County, served over 80 youth through 15 adult volunteer leaders. The youth were provided fun activities that taught valuable life skills like character and leadership development, cooking, first aid and more. These programs helped the youth of the Crookston, Fisher, and Climax areas, be Prepared. For life.

Youth were able to attend several district events and council camps which included a Spring and Fall Camporee, where the scouts of Crookston interacted with scouts from across Northwest Minnesota and Northeast North Dakota. These camporees taught scouts how to work together as a team in cooking, leadership, while also learning about the impact the American Civil War had upon the area. Scout culminated their experience by playing a period game of baseball.

Scouts had opportunities to participate in a day camp where they were given skills in handling BB guns, archery, slingshots and more! Camping and outdoor activities are not the only fun scouts can have, as they participated in a Scout Night with UND Hockey, where they got the opportunity to camp inside the Engelstad arena and hear from a UND coach about teamwork and perseverance.

While programs are offered for youth to participate in on a large scale, the local impact scouting has is through the 15 adult volunteers that work with the over 80 youth.

These adult leaders provide mentorship opportunities, leadership skills, to help the youth have fun, learn more about their communities, and get out in the communities to provide service project. The biggest service project that scouts in Crookston participate in, is the Scouting for Food drive that occurs in March. This is the largest service project and goes to support the Local food bank.

These adult leaders are provided training opportunities at the local level through webinars, online training portals, in person training, and other supplemental training to help them work with their youth and to help better themselves not only as scout volunteers, but as husbands, wives, and community leaders.

On behalf of all scouts in the Crookston, Climax, and Fisher areas, thank you for supporting the scouting program.