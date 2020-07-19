I have heard speeding over 100 miles per hour has increased. What is the state patrol doing about this problem?

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with law enforcement agencies across the state, are currently conducting enhanced speed enforcement on the roadways.

The extra enforcement will target speeding violations as well as aggressive driving.

From April 1-May 21, the Minnesota State Patrol pulled over 232 drivers traveling more than 100 miles per hour. That’s compared with 93 drivers during the same time period last year, a 149 percent increase.

Of the 232 drivers, 179 were 30-years-old or younger.

Over all, fatal crashes and fatalities from March 16-May 31 increased over last year despite reduced traffic.

While a crash can have more than one contributing factor, speed was the most frequently cited factor.

Preliminary reports show speed has already contributed to 36 motorists dying on Minnesota roads in 2020, compared with 27 at this time last year.

Speeding is not an innocent crime – it puts every motorist on the road at risk:

• Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

• Increased stopping distance

• Less time available for driver response for crash avoidance

• Increased crash severity – the faster the speed, the more violent the crash

Remember fines double when traveling 20 or more miles per hour over the limit, and if you are traveling in excess of 100 mph, you can lose your license for up to six months.

You can avoid a ticket – and a crash – if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths (TZD).

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send them to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN, 55901-5848, or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.