The ATV Big Air Tour will be hosting its first ever free Big Air Fest in Wabasso.

The free show will be held this coming Saturday (July 18) from 5-9 p.m. at the Wabasso Community Center. (In case of inclement weather the show will be held Sunday, July 19.)

The event will include a variety of activities including: a Pro ATV and BMX Big Air Stunt Show, BBQ pork meal, beer garden, merchandise booth, photo booth, ATV pre-show, ATV film premiere, giant kids sandbox, local vendors and free giveaways with a Union Kitchen +21 after party.

The Roadhouse will be open for food and beverage service.

Hosted and created by Pro ATV rider and Wabasso locals, Derek and Larissa Guetter, the ATV Big Air Tour will be offering a 60-minute thrill show with an after show meet and greet for families and audiences of all ages.

To minimize the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 the public is asked to not attend if they feel ill.

Face masks are recommended to be worn, but not required.

Also, those planning to attend are being asked to maintain a distance of six feet between people, and at-risk people are asked to be stay at home if possible.

The public is invited to attend.