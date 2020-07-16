Superintendent Cselovszki said the state is expected to make an announcement on what schools will do the week of July 27.

At the July 8 District 84 Board of Education meeting, both High School Principal Shane Laffen and Superintendent/Elementary School Principal John Cselovszki reported to the board on their work with staff to make plans for the coming school year. The Minnesota Department of Education has instructed schools to develop three plan options — all students attend school, a combination of in school and distance learning, and complete distance learning. Cselovszki said the state is expected to make an announcement on what schools will do the week of July 27.

Cselovszki also reported on summer school, which had just started. He said 97 students are enrolled, grades K-12, 26 of whom are migrant school students. He said 21 high school students are enrolled in credit recovery, with 10 attending daily, working in the learning lab with teacher assistance.

The board approved Cselovszki’s contract for the 2021-2024 school years, a new three-year contract. His 2021-2022 superintendent salary will be $126,128; 2022-2023 will be $128,020 and the 2023-2024 will be $129,940.

The board voted to deny a level 3 MSEA grievance. Cselovszki said this was a personnel issue so the details are private.

Updates to the Elementary and High School handbooks for the 2020-2021 school year were approved.

Formation of a new co-op — Sleepy Eye Public, Springfield, and St. Mary’s — for the competitive Dance Team was approved.

The next school board meeting is Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m.