The Relay is coming!

Yes, that’s right.

The 27th annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County is coming to all 15 communities in Redwood County this year from July 22-31.

The realities of COVID-19 have affected the Relay For Life like it has everything.else.

In the past, people came to the Relay for Life event held at the Gilfillan Estate.

The planning committee did not want to just cancel this year’s event. After much discussion of what to do, the idea of bringing the Relay to the 15 communities in Redwood County was approved.

Members of the committee and teams will work to “paint the towns purple.” Around July 22 the public will start seeing purple decorations to remind them of Relay For Life.

In some cases luminaries will also be put up. However, this year they will not have candles in them.

This year the meal and the silent auctions will not be held, either. Some teams might figure out a way to have a curbside meal.

There will be donation containers put up in some businesses for people to give a donation to Relay For Life if they wish.

The money raised through events, such as the Relay For Life, helps the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate life and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Donations are used to fund life-saving cancer research, patient support services, prevention and education information and detection and treatment programs.

Seventy-nine cents of every dollar goes directly to fight cancer.

Sixteen cents of each dollar is spent on fundraising expenses for events nationwide.

Only five cents of each dollar is used to fund management and general expenses.

Everyone is encouraged to visit the communities of Redwood County and take part in the 2020 American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County.