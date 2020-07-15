Kevin Terning, 59, of Maynard, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer, at his residence. Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 10, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Arrangements were with Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Kevin Carl Terning was born Feb. 23, 1961, the son of Marlin and Phyllis (Forsberg) Terning, in Litchfield. He was baptized and confirmed at Stockholm Lutheran Church. During his childhood he helped his father with his electrical business during the week and farmed on the weekends in Maynard. He graduated from Dassel-Cokato High School.

He grew up in Cokato, and after finishing high school, he moved to Maynard and continued farming. Kevin was united in marriage to Bonita Strommer on Jan. 21, 1984, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo. He also worked as an electrician for Lee's Electric in Willmar, Mitlyng Electric, RC Peterson Electric and finished his career with the Union in Minneapolis. He retired in 2003, but never quit working and helping out anyone who needed a hand. Kevin enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for hunting with his kids, maintaining a nice yard and keeping himself and everyone busy with projects.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie; children, Scott (and Beth) Terning, of Bismarck, N.D., Chris (and Jamie) Terning, of New Prague, Shawn (and Trisha) Terning, of Kandiyohi, Tabitha Terning, of Montevideo and Cole (and fiancee, Holly Geyer) of Maynard; 13 grandchildren, Isabella, Ryan, Ethan, Haley, Avery, McKaylee, Paisley, Jaydn, Madison, Hunter, Reagan, Dominick and Zeik; siblings, Marlis (and John) Warner, of Cokato, Greg (and Sherrie) Terning, of Cokato, Ronelle Lundeen, of Cokato, Todd (and Laurie) Terning, of Litchfield and Gretchen (and Eric) Sandquist, of Cokato; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his, grandparents, Carl and Anna Terning and Ernie and Pearl Forsberg; parents, Marlin and Phyllis Terning; and father- and mother-in-law, Robert and LuAnn Strommer; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.