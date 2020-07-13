Miss Crookston pageant, Pancake Breakfast, fireworks still on; Miss Tootsie and Pickleball Tournament postponed to 2021. Separate event organizers/sponsors planning for August 2020.

While people continue to miss county and state fairs, and other large gatherings throughout summer 2020, especially Crookston’s Ox Cart Days, which postponed its events to 2021 due to the pandemic and insurance-related reasons, some events happening the third week of August in Crookston will keep the festival spirit alive. The annual Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant is still planned for Friday, August 21 at 7 p.m. tentatively at Crookston High School, plus the Crookston Fire Department/Association Pancake Breakfast will be held drive-up style.

The City of Crookston will be honoring 2020 with fireworks the evening of Thursday, August 20, too.

Ox Cart Days Festival Chair Jess Bengtson says events are planned for August 17-21, 2020 with a majority of things happening Thursday that week. Separate organizers and sponsors will be in charge of the events, and they’ll be advertised and shared by the festival.

The festival will bring back its planned entertainment like the “Snake Oil” street dance, baja race and circus acts next year with festival dates being August 16-22, 2021.

“We wanted to keep the third week of August special even if we couldn’t hold the festival, so we were able to connect with organizers and sponsors who still want to hold their events or alter them so they could be held safely,” Bengtson explained. “Places like the fire department/association had to cancel their biggest fundraiser of the year, their annual “Fun Night”, so they could really use a good turnout at their pancake breakfast which they’re planning to do drive-up style that Friday.”

“People are always encouraged to visit Crookston, eat at our restaurants, shop at our stores, stop at our attractions, and we want to continue to keep the spirit alive for Ox Cart Days, which has grown at an exciting rate over the last few years,” she added. “We’re going to do everything we can to continue that momentum.”

Bengtson says there are a couple “new” events happening the third week of August which include a Virtual Scavenger Hunt with prizes given, Kids’ Lemonade Stand Contest with prizes given, and First Responders Walk. The Walk is organized by Cruz Moreno and will be held Friday, August 21 at 9 a.m. with donations accepted for the Crookston Police Department, Crookston Fire Department and Crookston Area Ambulance Service. Details on the Walk coming soon.

Here’s a tentative schedule of events for the third week of August:



Monday, August 17

• Crookston Virtual Scavenger Hunt contest, held Monday-Friday, prizes given

• Medallion Hunt first clue broadcast, prizes given



Tuesday, August 18

• Hugo’s Supermarket Sweep winner announced, contestants will compete at a private time/day

• Kid’s Lemonade Stand Contest held Tuesday-Thursday, prizes given for best-tasting lemonade, best decorations/theme

• Downtown Crookston Development Partnership Food Truck Fest held Tuesday-Thursday, multiple locations downtown

• Grand Theater matinees throughout the week, plus their Video Games on the Big Screen with time/day TBD



Wednesday, August 19

• Wild Wednesday Trivia at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, there will be a participant limit and pre-registration required, prizes given



Thursday, August 20

• Secret Shopper Shop Local promo with $20 gift cards given throughout the day to local shoppers

• 2020 Celebration event and designer sunglasses giveaways at Crookston Eye Clinic

• Golden Eagle Classic Cruise starting at 6 p.m. with the University of Minnesota Crookston and Crookston Classic Cruisers, prizes given for best maroon and gold decor, best “I Am Crookston” theme, best-dressed Golden Eagle

• 2020 yard/driveway/garage/dance party, prizes given

• Crookston Farmer’s Market at the Downtown Square red barn

• Corn Hole Tournament at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill with more details coming soon

• Fireworks in honor of 2020 at 10 p.m. by the City of Crookston



Friday, August 21

• Pancake Breakfast fundraiser at South Main Street Fire Hall, 7 a.m., donations accepted

• First Responders Walk, 9 a.m., start at Crookston Police Department, masks encouraged plus social distancing, donations accepted for CPD, CFD, Ambulance/EMT



Other events that are tentative include a cookout at True Value Hardware and retail specials. Watch for additional announcements to be made via local media. Events are also subject to cancellation.

For more information, visit www.crookstonoxcartdays.com, visit Ox Cart Days’ Facebook page, email crookstonoxcartdays@gmail.com or call (701) 610-6454.