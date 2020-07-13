Greetings from Crookston Public Schools! As we plan and prepare for next year, we needed to make a calendar change to support and train our staff. As such, in collaboration between the Crookston School District and Crookston Education Association we have developed the attached revised calendar.

This calendar ends school for students on May 28th 2021 as the two previously planned student contact days on June 1 and 2 have been moved and turned into staff planning days on August 11 and 12. What this essentially does is end school on May 28th instead of June 2.

As we prepare to return to school in whatever form that is allowed, we wanted to have the maximum time to train our staff and prepare for a quality educational experience for your students. We will keep you updated as we continue to plan and await a decision by the State of Minnesota on what mode of education we will be in for the Fall. We are expecting a decision from the state on the week of July 27th.

Go Pirates!