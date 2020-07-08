Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America, will be hosting a special online direct popcorn sale from now until Aug. 15, 2020.

Visitors to the Twin Valley Council, BSA Web site at www.twinvalleybsa.org will be able to purchase popcorn and support Scouting. Sixty-Five percent of purchases will go to support local Scouting.

Due to financial pressures of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of what this fall will bring, this popcorn sale was created to help bring much needed financial support to the Scouting program.

“We had to cancel or postpone all four of our special events this spring, this summer’s camping revenue will be down significantly, and our annual giving campaign is also lagging,” said Ray Brauer, Scout executive of the Twin Valley Council. “This summer popcorn sale will help Scouting ensure financial sustainability in this time of uncertainty.”

Scouting continues to make a difference and be active.

At the beginning of June, it was determined that the Twin Valley Council BSA was not going to be able to run traditional summer camp programs. In response, more than 50 daytime outdoor summer adventures were established that now have more than 120 Scouts taking over 370 adventures locally.

These adventures include taking merit badges and Webelos Adventures at Camp Norseland and Camp Cedar Point, shooting sports at Caribou Gun Club and Fairmont Gun Club, rock climbing at Blue Mounds State Park, zip lining at Kerfoot Canopy Tours, horseback riding and more.

Scouts will be earning merit badges such as Archery, Astronomy, Basketry, Camping, Canoeing, Chemistry, Chess, Woodcarving, Environmental Science, First Aid, Fishing, Fly Fishing, Fish and Wildlife Management, Horsemanship, Kayaking, Orienteering, Pioneering, Rifle Shooting, Rock Climbing, Shotgun Shooting, Weather, Welding and Wilderness Survival.

During the state mandated stay at home orders, 185 merit badges were offered and earned on-line including Salesmanship, Digital Technology, Gardening, Graphic Arts, American Business, Law, Fishing, and Art. Two on-line STEM Camps for Cub Scouts attracted a total of 40 participants. A virtual camporee was held with 51 participants.

An online Scouting for Food campaign was also initiated raising $6,525 supporting 18 different local food banks. This is enough money to purchase approximately 78,300 pounds of food.

Popcorn sales help ensure these programs continue in the future.