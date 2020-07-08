Tomahawk East League is beginning to get into full swing.

By Brandon Streich

Sports Writer

After defeating Stark 8-0 in their season opener on Friday, June 26 the Indians hosted the defending Tomahawk East League champion New Ulm Brewers. With a stout lineup, the Brewers padded on 15 runs in a 15-5 victory over Sleepy Eye.

Carter Brinkman stayed hot for the Indians as he was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Recording the loss for the Indians on the mound was Jake Mielke. Mielke allowed seven runs, only four earned while striking out three. Dylan Klein, Marc Riederer, and Matt Mielke rounded out the efforts from the pitching staff for the contest.

For New Ulm, Wade French collected the win on the mound going six innings allowing three earned runs with eight strikeouts. Zach Mohr had three hits for the Brewers with two RBI.

Following the win over Sleepy Eye, New Ulm opened up the newly renovated Johnson Park as they hosted the Hanska Lakers. An eighth-inning rally was just enough as the Lakers defeated the Brewers 5-4 to spoil the night for New Ulm.

Also during last week’s action, Leavenworth’s Jevan Richert continued to be Springfield’s kryptonite. Richert shut down the Tigers as he has done numerous times throughout his career. Richert went seven innings on the hill and allowed just three hits and one earned run. Matt Helget got the save pitching the final two innings for the Orioles. Isaac Fink was the tough luck loser for the Tigers as he went four innings, allowing two hits and walking four. Fink’s two runs allowed were both unearned. Jordan Milbrath pitched four innings in relief and struck out six and hit four batters.

Essig defeated Courtland by a score of 10-5. Essig was fueled by a four-run eighth inning to defeated the Cubs. Nolan Drill earned the win in relief pitching three innings and striking out three while allowing one earned run.

Fairfax got their first ever Tomahawk East League win with a 3-0 pitchers duel win over Searles. Scott Palmer got the win for the Cardinals while Nick Dewanz took the loss for Searles.

In the only action around the league Sunday evening, New Ulm pummeled Leavenworth by a score of 18-6. Adam Slander and Mitch Kelly combined on the mound for the win. Hunter Ranweiler hit his second home run of the season.

Coming out of the holiday weekend, standings as of July 8:

1.) Hanska 3-0

2.) Sleepy Eye 2-1

3.) Springfield 2-1

4.) New Ulm 2-2

5.) Lamberton 1-0

6.) Essig 1-1

7.) Fairfax 1-1

8.) Essig 1-1

9.) Gibbon 1-2

10.) Leavenworth 1-2

11.) Stark 1-2

12.) Courtland 0-1