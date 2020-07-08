Marjorie Lee, 92, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Luther Haven.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 9, at Watson Lutheran Cemetery with the Rev. Marie Eckberg officiating. Those attending the service are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and social distancing will be observed. The public is encouraged to greet the family at the Watson Hunting Camp for a time of fellowship starting at 12:30 p.m., Thursday afternoon. Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Marjorie Mae (Severson) Lee was born Oct. 9, 1927, in Montevideo, the daughter of Elmer and Grace (Olson) Severson. She was baptized Dec. 26, 1927, and confirmed April 27, 1941, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Marge graduated from Montevideo High School in 1945. She was united in marriage with Elton Lee Nov. 16, 1947. They farmed together in the Dawson area and later moved to the Watson area. They lived in Watson for 15 years before moving to Montevideo in 2004.

Marjorie was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Watson Improvement Club. She was an active member of Watson Lutheran church participating in Ladies Aid, circle and serving as a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed bowling, dancing and playing cards. She treasured her

family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Marjorie is survived by her children: Kenneth (and Cindy), of Montevideo, Sue (and Dave) Christopher, of Alexandria, Jerry (and Ruth Ann), of Watson, Chuck (and Alicia), of Montevideo, and Rick (and Sandy), of New London; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 5 great-grandchild; nieces and nephews, Tim and Anne Borstad, Kathy DeLong, Virginia and John Hirshi, Barb and Lyndon Nordaune, Mary Anne and Mark Dirkson, Jana and Mark Kovach, Jim Severson; and many other extended relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Elton (2004); sisters, Dona Borstad and Loraine Lien; and brother, Roland Severson.