Justun Wanke, 39, of Montevideo, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2 p,m., at Kviteseid Lutheran Church in Milan. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation will take place Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5 to 7 7 p.m., at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Montevideo, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

