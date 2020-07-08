The National Council for Behavioral Health is pleased to announce the results of its recent Board elections.

The National Council welcomes our newly elected Directors:

• Region 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT) Tomasz Jankowski, Ph.D., President and CEO, Northeast Kingdom Human Services [VT]

• Region 2 (NJ, NY, PR, VI) Yaberci Perez-Cubillan, LCSW-R, SIFI, Senior Vice President-Behavioral Health & Service Integration, Acacia Network [NY]

• Region 3 (DC, DE, MD, PA, VA, WV) Richard Edley, Ph.D., President and CEO, Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association [PA]

• Region 5 (IL, IN, MI, MN, OH, WI) Shauna Reitmeier, MSW, LGSW, CEO, Northwestern Mental Health Center [MN]

• Region 6 (AR, LA, NM, OK, TX) Lee Johnson, MPA, Deputy Director, Texas Council of Community Centers [TX]

• Region 8 (AZ, CO, MT, ND, SD, UT, WY) Joseph (JC) Carrica III, Ed.D., MA, CAC, CEO, Southeast Health Group [CO]

• Region 9 (CA, Guam, HI, NV) Camille Schraeder, MA, Director of Public Policy, Redwood Community Services [CA]

• Region 10 (AK, ID, OR, WA) Jodi Daly, Ph.D., President/CEO, Comprehensive Healthcare [WA]

The Board elected the following Officers:

• Second Vice Chair - Susie Huhn, MA, CEO, Casa de los Niños [AZ]

• Secretary-Treasurer - Ed Woods, Board member, LifeWays Community Mental Health [MI]

The Board is composed of elected volunteers from the staff and community boards of National Council member organizations. They are elected by National Council member organizations representing 10 regions covering the entire U.S. The Board of Directors represents the membership and is committed to diversity, leadership and promoting excellence in mental health and addictions treatment.

“I look forward to working with our new Board members in the months ahead,” Board Chair Jeff Richardson, vice president and chief operating officer of Sheppard Pratt Health System said. “Community behavioral health clinics face incredible challenges. Their experience and enthusiasm will be a wonderful asset to all National Council members as we navigate the road ahead.”

We are grateful to the following individuals for their service as they depart the Board on June 30, 2020:

• Vic Armstrong, MSW, Director of the North Carolina Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, Substance Abuse Services [NC]

• Kevin Campbell, former CEO, Greater Oregon Behavioral Health [OR]

• Danette Castle, MPA, Chief Executive Officer, Texas Council of Community Centers [TX]

• Daniel Darting, Chief Executive Officer, Signal Behavioral Health Network [CO]

• Alan Hartl, Executive Consultant, Lenape Valley Foundation [PA]

• John Kastan, Ph.D., Interim CEO, Chief Program Officer, Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services [NY]

• Rich Leclerc, MS, MSW, Consultant, Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island [RI]

• Chris Stoner-Mertz, MSW, CEO, California Alliance of Child & Family Services [CA]

“I want to thank each of our outgoing Board members for the many hours they devoted to the National Council since their election,” Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of the National Council said. “I will miss their expertise, determination and professionalism. But I also know I can rely on their guidance even after their departure as our organization continues its important work on behalf of members.”

The newly elected Board members assume their duties on July 1, 2020.



About the National Council for Behavioral Health

The National Council for Behavioral Health is the unifying voice of America’s health care organizations that deliver mental health and addictions treatment and services. Together with our 3,326 member organizations serving over 10 million adults, children and families living with mental illnesses and addictions, the National Council is committed to all Americans having access to comprehensive, high-quality care that affords every opportunity for recovery. The National Council introduced Mental Health First Aid USA and more than 2 million Americans have been trained.