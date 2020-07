The Redwood County license center has announced a change in business hours.

Effective immediately the new hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The center is open to the public for walk-ins, no appointment is needed.

However, the drop box or mailed registration is still an option for those who prefer to not come in the building.

Visit dvs.dps.mn.gov for open office locations, exam stations, as well as scheduling a skills road test online.