Berry season in Minnesota has arrived.

Growers across the state are open for pick-your-own and pre-picked strawberries, and raspberry and blueberry season is right around the corner.

Visitors will also find fresh berries at the farmers’ markets, grocery stores and farm stands across the state. Berry season is short and sweet, with seasonal availability beginning in southern Minnesota and moving northward.

The typical strawberry season is two to three weeks long, but the length of harvest varies from farm to farm depending on varieties planted, weather and soil type. Mild temperatures in the 70s and 80s extend the season and allow berries to ripen at a steady pace, while excessive heat can cause berries to ripen more quickly and shorten the season.

Due to the fact that conditions vary from region to region, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) recommends checking with the local patch for information on availability before heading out to the farm. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MDA released guidance for Minnesota farm.

The public is reminded to keep in mind each farm is operating under unique and different conditions this season, so they are asked to contact the farm before heading to the patch.

Whether one chooses to pick their own or buy pre-picked, be sure to choose local berries this season. Search for berry farms using the MDA’s Minnesota Grown directory, online at www.minnesotagrown.com.

Learn more about Hilltop Harvest Strawberry Farm, located west of Redwood Falls on Hunter Avenue, on its Web site at www.hilltopharvest.com, or visit its Facebook Page.

