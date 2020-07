Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover July 2 on County Road 12 where they discovered a black Chevy Corvette on its roof in the East ditch.

One adult male occupant was out of the vehicle and reported minor injuries. He was identified as Max Wagner of Blaine, MN.

The crash is under investigation.

Assisting agencies were Mentor Fire and Rescue, Fertile EMS and Advanced Towing of Crookston.