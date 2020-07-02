Eight new state forest maps from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources feature recreation highlights to help Minnesotans find their perfect adventure. The maps, in print and mobile formats, are available for Bear Island, Big Fork, Burntside, Golden Anniversary, Remer, Koochiching, Smokey Bear, and White Earth state forests.

State forest maps can lead the way to summer hiking, mountain biking, birding, berry picking, horseback and ATV riding, fishing, camping and more.

“Whether you prefer a wilderness canoe paddle or an ATV ride, there’s a summer state forest experience for everyone – and our new state forest maps will make the experience even better,” said Laura Duffey, state forest map coordinator.

What follows are a few examples of the outdoor summer fun available at state forests:

• Look up at the towering pines of the Lost 40 Scientific and Natural Area inside Big Fork State Forest.

• Canoe among the pines at the Bear Island and Burntside state forests. Nestled on the edge of the Boundary Waters, these offer a northwoods paddling experience.

• Cruise through trees on the Blue Ox State Trail in the Koochiching State Forest. As you travel past the black spruce swamps and upland aspen stands, be on the lookout for wildlife, including beavers, bobcats, eagles, moose and wolves.

Fresh, redesigned paper maps with site-specific details are available from the DNR Info Center at 888-646-6367.

In addition to the maps for these eight forests, the DNR has recently updated maps for an additional 23 state forests. See the growing list of state forests with updated maps at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

- Photo courtesy of the DNR Web site