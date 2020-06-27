Nuvera announced it recently added Wi-Fi service to Sportsmen’s Park in Sleepy Eye.

Nuvera announced it recently added Wi-Fi service to Sportsmen’s Park in Sleepy Eye. Both Basic and Premium Levels of service are available, with Premium featuring higher speeds.

Nuvera subscribers can access the Premium service for free by entering their email username and password. Non-subscribers have access to free Basic service or the option to purchase Premium service.

“People are more engaged than ever on their smartphones and other mobile devices,” said Kathy Van Roekel, Nuvera’s Sr. Director of Marketing. “Having access to Wi-Fi will allow local residents, as well as out-of-town visitors, to stay connected while enjoying our parks, campgrounds and public spaces.”