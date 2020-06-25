Redwood Falls will be hosting a blood drive July 6-7 from 12-6 p.m. each day at the Redwood Area Community Center.

According to Heather Smith, local blood drive coordinator, the drive will be operated the way that it was in April.

Once again walk-ins will not be accepted, so everyone must have an appointment to donate. An appointment can be made online or by calling Barb at (507) 370-3457 or Heather at (507) 430-4695.

Everyone must wear a mask and will have their temperature taken at the door. (A mask will be provided for those who do not have one.)

No adjustments can be made to the schedule after 10 a.m. the day of the drive, so the public needs to let event organizers know as soon as is possible if they are not able to make their appointment.

According to Smith, in April there was a waiting list of people who wanted to give but couldn’t get an appointment, and there was a record number of no shows. So those appointments went unfilled.

Learn more on the Red Cross Web site at www.redcrossblood.org.