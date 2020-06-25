Arden Berg, age 85, of Marshall, Minnesota, died peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Prairie Home Hospice – McLaugh-lin House in Marshall, Minnesota. Private Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, June 22, 2020, at Living Word Lutheran Church in Marshall. Inter-ment will follow in the Israel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Clarkfield, Minnesota.

Arden LeRoy Berg was born on August 11, 1934, in the township of Friendship, Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota. He was the son of Arne and Edith (Larson) Berg. Arden was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He graduated from Clarkfield High School with the class of 1952 before volunteering to serve in the United States Army from 1954 – 1956. He was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, during most of his service. Arden then returned home to farm and do some carpentry.

On February 22, 1958, Arden was united in marriage to Violet Olson and they made their home on farms south of Clarkfield. The marriage was blessed with 3 children and then 7 grandchildren. The couple spent over 62 years of marriage together. Arden prided himself in his work ethic and never really retired, always lending a hand to his son and grandsons when able. In 2016, Arden and Violet moved to Marshall.

Arden was a proud member of the Clarkfield American Legion where he stayed active through the years and was a member of Living Word Lutheran Church in Marshall. When not working, Arden enjoyed golfing, bowling, and staying up to date on many of his favorite sports teams.

Arden Berg died on June 19, 2020, in Marshall, Minnesota, at the age of 85 years, 10 months, and 8 days. Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by his wife, Violet Berg of Marshall; 3 children, Janell (Tim) Travis of Eden Prairie; Kenneth (Barb) Berg of Gary, SD, Arlys Berg (Tim Green) of West Fargo, ND; 7 grandchildren, Jacob Travis of Ottertail, Travis (Glorianne) Berg of Latimer, IA, Luke (Erin) Berg of Clarkfield, Jarett Berg of Clarkfield, Sarah (Jamison) Bartz of Clarkfield, Zachary (Kelly) Gunderson of Ottertail, Vanessa Engel of Perham; 13 great-grandchildren, Ava, Benjamin, Ciara, Olivia, Julia, John, Stephen, Thea, Gus, Zeke, Tegan, Taya, Amelia; brother, Dale (Marlene) Berg of Clarkfield; sister-in-law, Sonya Berg of Clarkfield; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Arden is preceded in death by his parents, Arne and Edith Berg; great-granddaughter, Mary Ellen Berg; and siblings, Phyllis (Oscar) Waller and Earl Berg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Prairie Home Hospice or the Israel Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. 507-532-2933.

