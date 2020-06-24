The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is recognizing wastewater treatment facilities in southwestern Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance.

To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.

The following area facilities have received the award:

• Alliance Pipeline – Olivia 23-A, Bird Island

• Lake Allie ESSD WWTP, Buffalo Lake

• Delhi WWTP, Delhi

• Granite Falls WWTP, Granite Falls

• Highwater Ethanol LLC, Lamberton

• Lamberton WWTP, Lamberton

• Olivia WWTP, Olivia

• Northern Con-Agg LLP – Redwood Falls, Redwood Falls

• Vesta WWTP, Vesta

• Wanda WWTP, Wanda

“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality,” said Joe Braun, an environmental specialist with the industrial wastewater /stormwater compliance and enforcement unit at MPCA. “It is this kind of difficult work that has enabled Minnesota to significantly reduce pollution coming from point sources like sewage treatment facilities.”

A total of 311 wastewater treatment facilities across Minnesota are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities.

Community, institution or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates.