50 years ago

June 1970

• The 13th annual Minnesota Inventors Congress opened with ceremonial dances and songs performed in the Dakota language by the Pajutazee (Yellow Medicine) dancers.

• Copper thieves stole 5,910 feet of underground telephone cable from a vacant farm site seven miles south of Redwood Falls, where Northwestern Bell was storing it.

• Donald Lueck of Redwood Falls won third place in the Minnesota Inventors Congress ag division with his soybean roaster.

• Two capuchin monkeys were brought to the Ramsey Park zoo from the Como Zoo in the Twin Cities.

• The first feedlot pollution control collection basin in Redwood County was being completed at the Eugene Irlbeck farm one mile south of Wanda.

• The Redwood Falls pool commission banned youngsters from swimming in “cutoffs” and said only swimmers in actual swimsuits would be admitted onto the premises.

25 years ago

June 1995

• The Church of Christ baseball team won the Monday Night Madness game, earning them a gift certificate for three gallons of root beer from the A&W Family Restaurant.

• Redwood Concrete raised the most money of the eight teams that competed in the Redwood Falls Hospital Hospice’s annual bed race fundraiser.

• As construction began on the new Redwood Falls Public Library, the library foundation still needed to raise another approximately $600,000 in order to pay for it.

• City staff recommended the old Redwood Falls Public Library be declared surplus property and put up for sale.

10 years ago

June 2010

• For his Eagle Scout project, Tom Pingel restored the abandoned Hustad/Froland cemetery near Vesta.

• Several new buildings – such as a new band shelter and a new beer garden stand made from an old silo – were being readied for the upcoming county fair.

• RVHS graduate Emily Walz, then studying in China, presented her thesis on the politics of art to the Midwest Political Science Association.

• The Redwood County Highway Department began work making repairs on the 100-plus-year-old Gold Mine bridge after it was damaged by spring flooding.