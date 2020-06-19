For the first time in 2020, the Wabasso Jaxx amateur baseball team participated in live baseball action, as they travelled to Sacred Heart Sunday (June 14) to take on the Saints in an afternoon contest.

Solid defense kept the game within reach, but the Jaxx were unable to come up with timely hits at the plate, and they were defeated by a score of 6-0.

With the fate of amateur baseball in Minnesota still up in the air this season, this contest was considered an exhibition and did not count towards league standings.

For the time being, Wabasso will continue to play exhibition games until further guidance from state and league officials.

The game might not have officially counted, but it gave the Jaxx an opportunity to build on their progress in year two of the franchise.

Kyle Lechner started on the mound for Wabasso, pitching the first three innings and surrendering three runs. Ryan Liebl then came in to pitch for a couple of innings, before he was relieved by his brother, Devan Liebl.

Jaxx newcomer Leo Meis was the fourth and final pitcher to take the mound for Wabasso.

The Jaxx struggled to find a rhythm on offense, but they threatened to score on several different opportunities. Kenric Baune delivered the first hit of the year for the team, lining a sharp single to right field in the second inning. Devan Liebl immediately followed with a line-drive base hit of his own, but neither runner came around to score.

Later on, Steven Marotzke laid a perfect bunt down the third base line to reach on an infield hit.

Wabasso was unable to take advantage with runners on base, however.

The highlight of the team’s performance was the defense. Wabasso turned two double plays in the game that helped get them out of several jams.

CJ Theis, Carter Guetter and Bryant Haas all made exceptional plays in the field to keep the game within reach.

At the end of the day, however, the Jaxx were defeated 6-0.

Wabasso collected four hits in the game and committed two errors. The team has no plans of slowing down.

Wabasso recently hosted the Heron Lake Lakers in its first home game of the year. It was the first ever match-up between these two franchises.

