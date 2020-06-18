The Milroy Irish amateur baseball team remained unbeaten on the season with a pair of victories over Bird Island and Cottonwood at Irish Yard.

Irish Yard played host to the first home game of the season Friday night (June 12) as Minnesota opened up to allowing amateur baseball to be played across the state.

The Irish played host to a good Bird Island team and would hold on late for a 2-1 victory.

A double off the bat of Brady Lanoue in the third inning scored Dominic Dolan for the first run of the game, but the Bullfrogs would answer in the fifth on an RBI double by Shawn Dollerschell.

With the game tied at one in the eighth inning, the Irish plated the winning run, as Jacob Plaetz would score from third on a swinging base hit bunt off of the bat of Derek Riley.

The two teams combined for just eight hits, as the Irish got doubles from Ben Heichel, Riley, Anthony Dolan and Tyler Peterson and a single off the bat of Lanoue.

Beau Priegnitz got the start on the hill and went the first five innings, allowing one run while Peterson pitched the final four innings of shutout ball to earn the victory.

Former Redwood Valley High School (RVHS) standouts Colten Minkel (OF) and Logan Swann (P/OF) are members of the Bullfrogs as are former RVHS hockey players Logan Sandgren (P) and Reed Stadther (2B).

Recent RVHS graduate Alex Louwagie is a catcher for the Irish.

Sunday (June 14) the Irish welcomed Cottonwood to town for a seven-inning scrimmage and would score 20 runs on 15 hits, as Jack Bly, Moses Dolan and Heichel all saw time on the hill.

The Irish host New Ulm Friday (June 19) at 7:30 p.m. and will welcome Pipestone to Irish Yard Sunday (June 21) at 2 p.m.