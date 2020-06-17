Times Report

Wednesday

Jun 17, 2020 at 10:16 AM


    Students named to the spring semester 2020 Chancellor's List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar.

    “The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation,” they said in a media release.

    To qualify for a place on the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

    Students named to the Chancellor's List include the following:

Crookston, MN

    • Aryan Abazari, Health Sciences Pre Prof BS

    • Saira Bano, Non Degree

    • Yilin Che, English BS and Communication BS

    • Hongkai Chen, Software Engineering BS

    • Tj Hokanson, Finance BS and Sport and Recreation Mgmt

    • Jianglong Huang, International Business BS

    • Inyeong Hwang, Business-Undeclared

    • Yumin Kim, Undecided

    • Bruno Bormolini Marques, Finance BS and International Business BS

    • Vinayak Sharma, Software Engineering BS

    • Alyssa Leigh Stillman, Health Sciences Pre Prof BS

    • Jessica Twomey, Health Management BS

    • Anna Sietske Wiersma, Post-Secondary Enrollment Opt

Fertile, MN

    • Kinlee Morgan Burke, Elementary Education BS

    • Anna Olson, Agronomy BS

Fisher, MN

    • Lynsay Leilani Benson, Exercise Sci and Wellness BS

    • Carlee Wersal, Natural Resources BS