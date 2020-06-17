The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. recently selected Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls to receive a $1,500 grant from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for coronavirus.

The funding is made possible because of a partnership between the Minnesota Council on Foundations and Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation.

“We acknowledge the challenges organizations face in serving older adults, caregivers and persons with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic. To support coronavirus related services, we have established this recovery fund for the purpose of supporting services for nutrition, social engagement, cultural responsiveness and caregiver supports,” said Jason W. Swanson, Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging executive director.

The award will help purchase iPads to provide better stimulation for memory care residents, significantly increase the virtual visits residents want to have with their family and facilitate tele-medicine visits with physicians.

Interested philanthropic entities can donate directly to the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund by contacting Susie Brown at (612) 335-3557.

Individual contributions can be made by visiting www.givemn.org/minnesotadisasterrecoveryfund.

To learn more about the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for coronavirus, visit www.mcf.org.

For more information about Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls, visit its Web site at www.vistaprairie.org.

Learn more about MNRAAA online at www.mnraaa.org.

