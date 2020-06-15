The 2020 Crookston Ox Cart Days festival has unfortunately been postponed until August 2021 due to a number of reasons, but the committee would like the community to know that the third week of August 2020 will still be special. Event organizers for the Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant, Miss Tootsie Pageant, Pickleball Tournament, Fire/Police Pancake Breakfast, Crookston’s Treasures Hunt, Medallion Hunt, and other separate events are still moving forward.

The Ox Cart Days committee will continue to support those events with marketing and resources even without the previously-planned festival that included circus-themed street entertainment, concerts with bands “Snake Oil”, “Island Time” and “Connemara Patch,” and a baja race which are scheduled to return next year.

“As you know we held off as long as we could because we have worked really hard to build up this festival the last few years,” explained Ox Cart Days chair Jess Bengtson. “We care about the safety of our community and were closely following state and CDC guidelines for months due to the pandemic.”

“No worries as we will be back bigger and better than ever next year, August 16-22, 2021, and will invite all of our entertainers to give Crookston a festival it won’t forget!” she added. “We also want to thank our sponsors for sticking with us and being the reason we get to have such a wonderful festival.”

What will be happening the third week of August 2020 in Crookston? Community organizers have tentatively-scheduled events for Monday through Saturday with the majority happening on weekdays.

The tentative schedule includes:

• Crookston’s Treasures Hunt on KROX Radio

• Virtual Scavenger Hunt

• Medallion Hunt

• Taste of Crookston (at participating businesses)

• Best Lemonade Stand Contest (for kids)

• Food Truck Fest

• Cookout

• Wild Wednesday Trivia (Drafts)

• Vendor/Retail Shop Stroll

• 2020 Shopping Promo

• Giveaways

• Crookston Farmers Market

• Corn Hole Tournament (Drafts)

• Driveway BBQ and Dance Party

• Fireworks in honor of 2020

• Fire and Police Drive-Up Pancake Breakfast

• Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant

• Miss Tootsie Pageant

• Pickleball Tournament



Find information for the community’s third week in August events at www.crookstonoxcartdays.com, on the Crookston Ox Cart Days Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, and through local media.