Little Miss and Junior Miss Crookston pageants postponed until 2021.

The Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant will go on in 2020 and is scheduled to be held Friday, August 21 with a location to be determined. Pageant Chair Jean Ann Bienek told the Times that their committee met last week to discuss details and felt that they would be able to follow all CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines to be safe.

“We will do things a bit differently this year, but it will be a great experience for the ladies,” Bienek explained. “We started planning at the beginning of the year and sending out our donation letters.”

Bienek said the pageant is scholarship-based so they utilize funds raised to “give back to the ladies” in scholarships.

“We appreciate the great support from our community,” she added.

The 2020 pageant will be the event’s 30th anniversary and the committee is planning some “fun” things highlighting past years.

“Right now we are tentatively planning to have the pageant at the high school auditorium, but as things progress and change due to the pandemic we may have to have a different venue,” Bienek continued.

Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant committee members include Bienek, Judy Meyer, Adrianne Winger, Renae Tate and Lindsey Erdman.



LITTLE MISS/JUNIOR MISS CROOKSTON PAGEANTS

The Little Miss Crookston and Junior Miss Crookston pageants will be postponed until 2021. Pageant organizer Erin Thode told the Times that due to the age and amount of their contestants, chaperones, and volunteers that the numbers were “against them” for maintaining social distancing let alone having an audience.

Thode also mentioned that the revenue from their ticket sales would create a blow to their budget and they did not want to potentially risk their ability of having a future pageant.