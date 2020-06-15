UMN Crookston Office of Outreach & Engagement, Minnesota DNR team up to coordinate event.

On Thursday, June 25, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. the University of Minnesota Crookston's Office of Outreach & Engagement is teaming up with the Crookston Gun Club for an open house as a part of the “R3 Outdoors” initiative.

This is a free event for the public to learn more about the services and activities available at the Gun Club. Trap shooting will take place from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., sporting clays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., rifle and pistol from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and archery from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

There will be live demonstrations of all activities as well as a free lunch (while supplies last). Registration is recommended at www.umcr3outdoors.com/events.

R3 Outdoors is an effort sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources through programs that aim to address concerns over declines in hunting and angling participation.

The Crookston Gun Club is located on Highway 75, two miles North of the University of Minnesota Crookston campus. Turn left from the highway and the facility is located a quarter-mile away on the left.