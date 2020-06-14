Carolyn Laufenburger is presenting a “virtual piano recital” on YouTube, available now.

It is in two parts – Part 1, “2020 Virtual Piano Recital” and Part 2, “2020 Virtual Piano Recital - Sarah’s Senior Recital.” Sarah Kramer is the senior featured performer in Part 2.

Kramer recently graduated from Minnesota Valley Lutheran (MVL) in New Ulm and has had nine years of piano study beginning with Laurel Otto and the past two years with Laufenburger.

In that time she garnered her festival third Gold Cup in piano solo with nine superiors, while going to state the past two years in the Minnesota Music Teachers Association (MMTA) piano contest and being selected as an alternate to the honors concert this spring.

She also passed a Level 2 piano exam with high distinction. The MMTA final contest was set for March 14-15 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and rather was done by YouTube videos, while the honors concert planned for June was ultimately cancelled.

Kramer has been involved in band and choir, honor choir and other school musical activities while also being a church pianist.

The daughter of Aaron and Renae Kramer, she plans to attend Martin Luther College in New Ulm, majoring in elementary education.

The other performers are Anna VanRiesen, who also qualified for state competition this year and has received her second Gold Cup, and Grace LaVoy, who received her second Gold Cup this year with six consecutive superiors and competed in the state contest.

These students have been doing FaceTime lessons until now.

This recital is an attempt to present a “mini” recital and recognize these students who will long remember Spring 2020 – as will their teacher.