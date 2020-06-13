Tractors paraded by Divine Providence Community Home and Sleepy Eye Care Center.

Sunday afternoon's Tractor Parade, organized by Activity Director, ShellyRae Zinniel and Beth Vait-Kosel of Divine Providence Community Home, brought back fun memories for the residents of Divine Providence and the Sleepy Eye Care Center. The parade of tractor enthusiasts started at Haala Industries and traveled down 1st Avnuee toward Divine Providence Community Home and back again to Sleepy Eye Care Center. Zinniel said, ”Wow, this Tractor Parade was an important expression of community caring in small town, USA. Tractor Parade participants made a difference and allowed our Grandfriends to see glimpses of the community they belong to.”