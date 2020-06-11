Sleepy Eye High School held Commencement in the school parking lot on Friday evening, June 5. See our Facebook page for more photos.

Sleepy Eye High School held Commencement in the school parking lot on Friday evening, June 5. Student speakers included Juan Cortez, who gave the welcome; Isaac Huiras, who spoke about the class since kindergarten; Matthew Sellner, who spoke about their upended senior year; Alexa Steffl, who spoke about their future plans; and Evan and Emma Fischer who gave the final farewell.

The seniors and their families had a special surprise when the Minnesota Wild organization announced they'd "adopted" the class, presented Mr. Laffen with a Wild jersey for the school, and presented each graduate with a Wild backpack full of goodies, along with a Wild tassle, personalized poster and handwritten note from a Wild staff member. The Wild mascot, Nordy, roared through the parking lot on an ATV and posed with each students after their received their diploma and Wild gifts.

After the ceremony, Nordy led the families through town on a graduation parade.

The new graduates and their families returned to the school lawn for family and friend photos and the traditional cap toss.