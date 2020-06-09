Well, there is one positive to this whole situation, I don’t have to speak in person.

This took at least 47 tries, but hey, the class of 2020 will be known for its ability to adapt.

It’s easy to focus on the past or the future when the present is filled with uncertainty and adversity.

We may not be able to have the traditional graduation ceremony that past classes have gotten, our final season of spring sports or our final quarter of high school, but what we do have is a senior year full of other lasts and memories that will not be forgotten.

Now is not a time to sulk over our current situation, but a time to be proud of all we’ve accomplished.

We are here today to celebrate a class that has been through so much, but achieved so much more.

With everything going on right now, it is very easy to think about what has gone wrong lately.

Every single one of us here has been affected one way or another by this horrible virus.

We are not here today to think about the bad things that have happened recently. We are all here to celebrate the success of each and every student in the class of 2020.

For many of us, today is one of the most important days of our lives so far. I’m sure that a lot of you have been looking forward to this day for a long time, and others have been dreading it.

If you’re sad about leaving high school, don’t think about it as high school ending. Think about it as a new beginning.

Some of our class will be going straight into the workforce, some will be heading off to college, and others will be preparing to defend our great country that we are blessed to live in.

All of that is great, and we are proud of each of our classmates, but that is all in the future.

This speech is supposed to be about the present. The present is what really matters the most.

If you think about it, you only live in the present.

We aren’t living in the past, and we aren’t yet living in the future at this exact moment.

Here is a quote from Ms. Kaupang’s class that I always remember from the book “Of Mice and Men.” It goes “the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry”, which means that you can always plan as much in advance as possible, but things can still go wrong.

It is a sad reality of life.

That is why we should always live in the present, and today, we are to celebrate all of us in the Class of 2020.

Well, speaking in big crowds isn’t my thing.

Luckily I am speaking to you all through a computer screen.

Writing this before graduation I just have to picture what the ceremony is going to look like. I am assuming that people are going to be sitting in their cars watching me speak off of a screen.

We all know that your car seats are more comfortable than the nice flat plastic bleachers in the gym.

Although I know this isn’t the ideal way to have graduation, we are able to graduate in the weirdest way possible, which seems fit for our class.

With that being said hopefully everybody can make the best of this odd day and have a positive experience with their family.

Weird or not, today is a special day.

Go Cardinals!