The Walnut Grove Fire Department recently announced it received a grant for $1,000 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to purchase firefighter PPE which consist of helmets, boots, structural firefighting coat and bunker pants.

“Firefighter safety is something I do not take lightly. This grant allows us to purchase updated critical PPE safety equipment,” said Andrew Foster, Walnut Grove fire chief.

This grant will not only provide support to this organization, but also the community it serves by being able to have the latest technology in firefighter protective gear, therefore allowing the Walnut Grove Fire Department to continue to provide its community the fire service it deserves.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to more than 3,200 charitable and non-profit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development.

Over the last five years, non-profit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.

Learn more about the Walnut Grove Fire Department on its Facebook Page.

To learn more about Bayer Fund visit www.fund.bayer.us.

– Image courtesy of the Walnut Grove Fire Department Facebook Page