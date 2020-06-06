Editor’s Note: The RVHS Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremony May 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community was not able to attend the ceremony. Over the next several editions, the Redwood Gazette will be bringing some of those graduates to you. This is your chance to meet the graduates.

Aubrey Bidinger, the daughter of Scott and Heather Bidinger is planning to attend the University of St. Thomas this coming fall.

While the Redwood Valley High School graduate has determined where she is going to study, she has not yet decided what degree she is going to seek.

“Not having a specific career path to pursue, I just want to be happy and love my job later in life,” Bidinger explained.

Although the doors are wide open for Bidinger, one can be sure her exposure to a variety of activities in high school will play a role in how her future unfolds.

During her time in high school, Bidinger has been involved in tennis, basketball, track and field, softball, National Honor Society, robotics, band, choir, jazz band as well as the women’s vocal ensemble.

Bidinger indicated she participated in these activities because she is the kind of person who likes to be involved.

“I like to be participating in things, so I am not bored at home,” added Bidinger.

She enjoyed her athletic pursuits the most.

“I have enjoyed all of the activities I have been a part of at Redwood Valley. If I had to pick, I would say that the most enjoyable for me would be tennis, basketball or softball. I love the feeling of being a part of a team, you all enjoy it and have fun together,” explained Bidinger.

According to Bidinger, during her time at RVHS her favorite class has been art.

“It is really one of the only classes where you can be freely creative and express your own thoughts, ideas and creativity. It is also a stress reliever from every other class that fills you with work,” added Bidinger.

For Bidinger, a number of teachers have had an impact on her as a student, but if she had to choose one she would have to say Jamie Steffl.

“She has been my art teacher every year of high school. She has had an impact on me, because everyday when I would come to class, she would care. She always wanted you to do your best, and be your best. In school, in your art and just in general. She always asks how you are doing and is always there if you need her,” explained Bidinger.

Bidinger also offered some advice for those students who will continue in high school.

“I would advise that they never take school for granted. Join whatever you can, and go to sporting events, activities and dances. Really just be happy, enjoy it and have fun, because it will be gone before you know it,” shared Bidinger.

Like other members of her class, Bidinger recognizes the fact that the coronavirus has had an impact on her high-school experience.

“I am really sad about it, and I feel like I missed out on a big exciting chunk of my life. Although it is very sad, it has also made me very grateful for all of the other great years I had at Redwood Valley,” she added.

For Bidinger, the fondest memory of her senior year was being able to be a part of the homecoming court.

According to Bidinger, “that experience is one I really enjoyed. I was surrounded by all my friends and was able to make memories I will never forget.”