School leadership is seeking community feedback to help shape the district's long-term future

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. – Montevideo Public Schools is promoting an online community survey to help guide future planning, priorities and projects. While the district is grateful for those that have already participated, school officials are seeking greater feedback from additional community members.

“We know our entire community plays a vital role in our success. We created this survey to provide Montevideo residents an immediate and impactful way to give us their ideas, their priorities and their hopes for our school district,” said Dr. Luther Heller, the superintendent of Montevideo Public Schools. “Remember, your voice matters, even if you aren’t a parent or a teacher. If you live in the Montevideo school district, then you are invested in this community, and we want to hear from you.”

The survey was released on May 18 and will remain open until Sunday, June 7 at 12 p.m. All Montevideo residents are eligible to take the survey, which can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/montesurvey2020. You can also find a link to the survey on the district website, montevideoforward.org and the district Facebook page.