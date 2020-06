United Community Action Partnership (UCAP), in conjunction with the Redwood Area Food Shelf and Second Harvest Heartland, is holding a free food distribution June 8 in Redwood Falls.

The event is being held at the Redwood County Fairgrounds from 3-5 p.m.

This COVID-19 food assistance program is open to all households which are in need.

Those who attend will receive one box of produce, one box of mixed dairy and one box of meat.