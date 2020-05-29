The Cedar Mountain School District will hold its commencement ceremony this Friday (May 29) at 7 p.m. at the Cedar Mountain High School parking lot in Morgan.

Due to current circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and immediate family only will be allowed to attend.

The ceremony will be broadcast on KNUJ radio 107.3 FM. for anyone who wants to listen.

The ceremony will follow a traditional format with opening remarks from administration, presentation of scholarships, pre-recorded student speeches and the presentation of diplomas.

Diplomas will be hand delivered to each vehicle by Rob Brandl, school superintendent.

Following receipt of their diploma, a photograph will be taken of each graduate while seated in their car.

Much of the event will be captured and then posted to the school Facebook Page.

Following the ceremony, the Morgan police and fire departments will be leading students and families on a procession through Morgan and Franklin.

The route is as follows: Gallager to Vernon (Main). Take a right on Highway 67 to Carleton and then head out of town to Franklin. In Franklin head up First Street and take a right on Second Ave. (Main) and a left at 4th Street. The procession will end at Highway 19.